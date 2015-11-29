No. 6 Duke 85, Utah State 52

Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard scored 22 points apiece as No. 6 Duke claimed an 85-52 victory against visiting Utah State on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke (6-1) won for the fourth time in a 10-day period since losing to now-No. 1 Kentucky.

Related Coverage Preview: Utah State at Duke

Allen, a sophomore guard, eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season.

Kennard, a freshman guard, reached his season-high total aided by four 3-point baskets. Forward Amile Jefferson supplied 13 points and nine rebounds for Duke.

The Aggies (4-1) endured their first setback under first-year coach Tim Duryea. It was the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Guard Chris Smith scored 13 points for Utah State, which shot 33.3 percent from the field (28.6 percent in the second half).

Kennard tallied 11 of Duke’s points as the Blue Devils grabbed a 31-20 lead on the way to a 38-27 halftime score.

The Blue Devils had a strong stretch to open the second half, building their edge to 57-29 with 14 1/2 minutes to play.

Duke has won 120 consecutive non-conference home games, a streak extending 15 years going into Wednesday night’s visit from Indiana as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.