Fresno State 75, Utah State 68

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 22 points to lead Fresno State to a 75-68 victory over Utah State on Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Junior forward Cullen Russo had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Fresno State (18-9, 9-5 in the Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Cezar Guerrero added 14 points and six rebounds, and junior forward Karachi Edo came off the bench to score 10 points.

Junior forward Jalen Moore had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Utah State (13-12, 5-9). Junior guard Shane Rector also scored 13 points, while senior guard Chris Smith had 11 points and five rebounds.

Fresno State led 23-17 midway through the opening period and went up 31-24 on a layup by Harris. The Bulldogs carried a 44-37 lead into the break.

Utah State cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by senior guard Darius Perkins and got to within one on a layup by sophomore forward Elston Jones with 9:50 remaining, but Fresno State regained control with a 7-0 run.

The Aggies trailed by two after Smith scored with 1:38 to go, but two big baskets by Russo helped the Bulldogs hang on.