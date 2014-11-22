Preview: Utah State at Mississippi State

For the first time in coach Rick Ray’s threeseasons at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs have an experienced contingent, withfive starters and seven lettermen back from last season. That experience anddepth has been evident in double-digit season-opening wins over WesternCarolina and Mississippi Valley State in which they’ve outshot (54 to 36 percent)and outrebounded (86-52) the opposition. On the flip side, Mississippi Statehas an ugly 42-26 turnover-to-assist ratio so far, and that’s a definite concernheading into Saturday’s home contest against undefeated Utah State.

“We obviously got the win, but it justwasn’t a very good job in the second half,” Ray said following Monday’s 89-68 victoryover the Delta Devils. “We didn’t take care of the basketball, and MississippiValley actually won the second half (34-31).” To be fair, the freshmen/newcomerminutes were high in the second half when the Bulldogs committed 19 of their 26turnovers to finish with their most in a game in seven years. Utah State,meanwhile, brings a 3-0 record to Starkville, having beaten Weber State,Illinois State and Santa Clara.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT UTAH STATE (3-0): The Aggies are one of thenation’s least experienced teams with only four returning players, but they’relearning fast, having overcome deficits of at least five points in all three oftheir wins so far. Redshirt freshman forward David Collette has been a welcomeaddition and is leading the team in scoring (16 points per game), blocks (seventotal) and steals (five), while sophomore wing Jalen Moore – the team’s onlyreturning regular-rotation player from last season – is averaging 14.3 pointsand a team-high 7.7 rebounds. “I told our team that if we don’t come out with amore disciplined nature, we won’t beat Utah State, because they will not beatthemselves,” Ray said.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2-0): In the midst of afour-game season-opening homestand, the Bulldogs are looking for their secondstraight 3-0 start. Forwards Roquez Johnson(18 ppg) and Gavin Ware (16.5) and guard Fred Thomas (16) are all scoring indouble figures for Mississippi State, while Ware also is pacing the team inrebounding with nine per outing. The opposition has been whistled for 43 foulsso far, and the Bulldogs have taken advantage, converting 51-of-69 free-throwattempts.

TIP-INS

1. Utah State hosted Mississippi State lastseason and rolled to an 87-68 victory, evening the all-time series at a winapiece.

2. The Bulldogs are likely to be withoutreturning starters Craig Sword and I.J. Ready, who have missed the first twogames while recovering from offseason back surgery.

3. Thomas has scored at least 15 points in fivestraight games for Mississippi State and has hit 14-of-28 3-pointers duringthat stretch.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 66, Utah State 63