Mississippi State 71, Utah State 63: RoquezJohnson and Fred Thomas had 15 points apiece as the Bulldogs held off thevisiting Aggies.Gavin Wareadded 12 points, including 10 in the second half, for Mississippi State (3-0), whichavenged last season’s 87-68 road loss to Utah State (3-1). The Bulldogs, whoalso received nine points from reserve Fallou Ndoye, eight rebounds from Wareand seven points and eight boards from Travis Daniels, dominated down low with a 38-21 rebounding advantage.

Guards Darius Perkins and Chris Smith each scored14, including a combined seven 3-pointers, to pace the Aggies, who have losttwo of their three all-time meetings with the Bulldogs. Utah State hit 10 treysoverall, but leading scorer David Collette had only six points – 10 pointsbelow his average – and was hampered by foul trouble most of the contest.

The Aggies led 38-34 at the half and quicklyextended their advantage to 41-34 on a 3-pointer by Smith before Mississippi State scoredthe next eight points to send the game into a see-saw stretch of ties and leadchanges. Collette’s jumper with six minutes to play gave Utah State it’s finallead at 58-57, but the hosts reeled off another 8-0 run to take control and theAggies never got closer than four over the final two minutes.

Both teams were on target early in aback-and-forth game but Mississippi State took advantage of a seven-minute scoringdrought from the turnover-plagued visitors to take a 27-21 lead on Thomas’jumper with just under five minutes left in the opening half. Perkins got hotand connected on trio of 3-pointers as Utah State closed out the stanza with a17-7 run to take the four-point lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Guard I.J. Ready, who missedMississippi State’s first two games while recovering from off-season back surgery,had two points, three assists and a pair of steals off the bench. … MississippiState is now 5-6 all-time against Mountain West Conference opponents, whileUtah State is 5-13 against SEC foes. … The Bulldogs, who entered the seasonwith a six-game home losing streak, have notched all three of their wins inStarkville.