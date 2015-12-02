Utah State 69, Missouri State 68

Guard Shane Rector hit two free throws with three seconds left, and Utah State rallied to beat Missouri State 69-68 Tuesday night in Springfield, Mo.

Forward Jalen Moore scored 20 points to lead the Aggies, who trailed for most of the second half. Rector and guard Darius Perkins added 12 points apiece for Utah State.

Guard Chris Kendrix scored 17 points, and forward Obediah Church added 14 points to lead the Bears. Missouri State committed 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Aggies.

Missouri State (1-5) opened the game on a 6-0 run. The Bears eventually built up a 13-7 lead when Church scored on a dunk and then stole a pass to set up a 3-pointer from guard Dequan Miller on the next possession.

Utah State (5-1) stayed in the game by creating turnovers and shooting well from the outside. The Aggies forced 12 first-half turnovers and turned those takeaways into 13 points. They also shot 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) from 3-point range before halftime.

Utah State put together an 11-2 run to take its first lead, going up 18-15 on a 3-pointer from guard Chris Smith. After trading baskets for a while, the Aggies went up 32-27 on a 3-pointer from Perkins with 1:15 left before halftime.

Church and Kendrix scored back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 32-31 going into halftime.

Missouri State retook the lead on its first basket of the second half. The Bears led by as many nine points after halftime, going up 51-42 with 12:09 remaining when Church turned a steal by Kendrix into a dunk to punctuate a 10-0 run.

Utah State rallied and cut Missouri State’s lead to 62-61 on a pair of free throws from Moore with 3:45 left. The Aggies hit six of their final eight shots from the field but did not retake the lead until Rector hit his game-winning free throws in the final seconds.