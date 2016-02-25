Nevada 73, Utah State 68

Nevada used a 16-4 run to open the second half, wiping out a halftime deficit and going on to a 73-68 Mountain West Conference win Wednesday night over Utah State at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

After guard Darius Perkins hit the Aggies’ first shot of the second half for a 37-28 lead, they missed their next 10 attempts. The Wolf Pack took advantage, establishing a 44-39 margin and then nursing it through the final 13 minutes.

Utah State had a chance to take the lead with less than a minute left, but Nevada forward Cameron Oliver blocked the shot of forward Jalen Moore. Guards D.J. Fenner and Lindsey Drew each hit two free throws in the last 20 seconds to ice the result.

Guard Tyron Criswell came off the bench to post a 23-point, 16-rebound double-double for the Wolf Pack (17-10, 9-6). Oliver added 15, Fenner scored 14 points and guard Marqueze Coleman contributed 10.

Moore paced the Aggies (13-13, 5-10) with 16 points. Guard Chris Smith scored 12, while forward Lew Evans notched an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Backup guard Shane Rector added 10 points.

Nevada converted 58.1 percent of its field goal tries in the second half, finishing the game at 47.4 percent.