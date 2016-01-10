FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico 77, Utah State 59
#US College Basketball
January 10, 2016 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

New Mexico 77, Utah State 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior forward Tim Williams had 21 points and eight rebounds, leading New Mexico to a 77-59 victory over visiting Utah State on Saturday at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.

Sophomore guard Elijah Brown had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lobos (10-6, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Sophomore guard Cullen Neal had 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Junior forward Jalen Moore had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (9-6, 1-3). Senior guard Chris Smith had 14 points and six rebounds.

New Mexico outscored Utah State 8-2 over the first 2:27 and never trailed. The Lobos mounted a 14-0 run midway through the half to take a 31-12 lead on a layup by Williams. They led 43-18 at the break.

New Mexico maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half. It went up 63-36 on a dunk by junior center Obij Aget and led by as many as 29 points.

The Lobos shot 50 percent from the field while holding the Aggies to 34.3-percent shooting. New Mexico also amassed a 44-35 rebounding advantage. Utah State made 6 of 29 from 3-point range.

