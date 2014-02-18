Preview: Utah State at San Diego State

Mountain West-leading San Diego State opens a key two-game stretch with a home contest against Utah State on Tuesday. The Aztecs, who dropped to No. 7 in the rankings this week after having their 20-game winning streak snapped at Wyoming last week, needed overtime to defeat the Aggies 74-69 in their first meeting in Logan, Utah on Jan. 25. Tuesday marks the first time the schools will have played in San Diego since 1998, when the Aggies edged the Aztecs 63-60 for their only victory in four all-time meetings between the schools.

San Diego State brings an 11-game home winning streak into the contest. Despite their impressive 20-game overall winning streak, the Aztecs hold just a one-game lead over New Mexico (19-5, 10-2) in the Mountain West. San Diego State faces the Lobos at The Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday in the first of two key meetings between the schools over a two-week span.

TV: 11:05 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH STATE (15-10, 5-8 Mountain West): The Aggies had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 73-62 home loss to UNLV on Saturday. Center Jarred Shaw recorded his third double-double in four games in the defeat, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds despite going up against reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Khem Birch. Shaw (14.7) leads the Aggies in scoring, with guards Spencer Butterfield (13.4) and Preston Medlin (13.2) not far behind.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (22-2, 11-1): Point guard Xavier Thames is the front-runner for Mountain West Player of the Year honors, averaging a team-best 17.7 points while also shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 31 points in the first meeting with the Aggies, including 10 in overtime. Forward Winston Shepard (12.9) is the only other Aztec to average in double figures and pairs with Thames to give San Diego State arguably the two best on-ball defenders in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State is unbeaten in its last 112 games when leading with five minutes to play.

2. The Aztecs (57.0) rank third nationally in scoring defense.

3. A win on Tuesday would be the 600th career coaching victory for Utah State’s Stew Morrill.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 68, Utah State 57