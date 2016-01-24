San Diego State 70, Utah State 55

San Diego State guards Jeremy Hemsley and Trey Kell combined to score 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field to lead the Aztecs to a 70-55 victory over Utah State on Saturday in a Mountain West game at San Diego.

The Aztecs (14-6, 7-0) increased their winning streak to seven games as Hemsley scored 18 points and Kell produced 15. Hemsley was five of eight from the field while Kell made five of nine shots.

Utah State (11-8, 3-5) was led by guard Shane Rector’s 15 points. Fellow guard Darius Perkins contributed 13 points.

The Aztecs held Utah State scoreless for 5 minutes and 21 seconds early in the second half to go from a 41-39 deficit to a 51-41 lead with 12:06 left in regulation.

Kell scored 10 of San Diego State’s 12 points in that stretch, which included Utah State missing three field-goal attempts and committing five turnovers. The Aggies, who have lost five of their last seven games, did not come closer than seven points after that run.

Utah State made only 36.7 percent of its field-goal attempts. Aggies’ starting guards Chris Smith and Julion Pearre were a combined 2 of 18 from the field.

San Diego State also received 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds from reserve forward Angelo Chol. Forward Skylar Spencer had four blocked shots.