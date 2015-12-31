Utah State 80, San Jose State 71

Junior forward Jalen Moore scored 21 points to lead Utah State to an 80-71 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night in the Mountain West opener for both schools at San Jose, Calif.

Senior forward Grayson Moore added 12 points as the Aggies (9-3) won their fourth consecutive contest. Senior guard Darius Perkins and sophomore guard Julion Pearre scored 11 points apiece for Utah State, which was 11-of-20 from 3-point range.

Senior forward Frank Rogers had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans (5-8), who lost for the fifth time in six games. Freshman forward Cody Schwartz added 13 points and freshman forward Ryan Welage contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

San Jose State recovered from a 14-point halftime deficit to move within 49-45 on a 3-pointer by Welage with 14:40 remaining. Utah State reasserted control with a 14-2 burst over the next 6 1/2 minutes to push the lead to 16 points.

The Spartans were within 70-58 after a basket by Rogers with 5:43 remaining. San Jose State crept within 79-71 on a layup by Welage with 21 seconds left before the Aggies closed it out.

Utah State rolled off eight straight points for a 15-7 lead on Jalen Moore’s 3-pointer with 13:41 left in the first half and later used a 14-2 surge to open up a 37-23 advantage on Grayson Moore’s 3-pointer. The lead reached 15 a short time later and the Aggies held a 45-31 lead at the break.