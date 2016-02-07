Wyoming 84, Utah State 65

Wyoming guard Jason McManamen had a game-high 20 points and the Cowboys made 20 3-pointers in their 84-65 win over Utah State on Saturday at Laramie, Wyo.

Utah State guard Jalen Moore scored 17 points for the Aggies, who were outscored 46-28 after halftime.

After Wyoming (12-13 overall, 5-7 in the Mountain West) led only 38-37 at intermission, the Cowboys took control in the first nine minutes of the second half with a 20-2 run behind a barrage of five 3-pointers, culminating on McManamen’s 3-pointer with 12:50 left to open a 59-39 lead.

McManamen was one of five Wyoming players to make a 3-pointer in that stretch, which included Utah State (11-11, 3-8) going 1-of-11 from the field and committing four turnovers.

Wyoming guard Josh Adams, who finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, made of the 3-pointers in the critical stretch for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys shot 52.6 percent (20 of 38) from 3-point range in the game.

Wyoming also out-rebounded Utah State 33-27 and produced 18 assists to go with only seven turnovers. The win comes after a recent stretch in which the Cowboys lost four of five games.

Utah State, also led by guard Chris Smith’s 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, has lost five consecutive games.