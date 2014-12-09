Preview: Utah Valley at Arizona

Arizona looks to avoid a letdown on Tuesday when the third-ranked Wildcats host Utah Valley just three days after recording a thrilling 66-63 overtime win over Gonzaga. The Wildcats feature an incredibly deep roster that includes point guard T.J. McConnell, forward Brandon Ashley and freshman forward Stanley Johnson, who leads the team in scoring (13.8) and rebounds (6.4). Ashley, who missed the end of last season with a foot injury, had 15 points and five rebounds in the win over Gonzaga.

McConnell has begun the season by shooting 36.4 percent, including 7-of-22 from 3-point range, but coach Sean Miller remains confident in his floor leader. “T.J. has the personality of a winner,” Miller told reporters. “He has a resiliency, a toughness that isn’t fake. He sets the tone for a lot of good things that happen for our team.” McConnell will look to get untracked against Utah Valley, which is concluding a stretch of seven straight road games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY (3-4): Senior forward Mitch Bruneel averages a team-high 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds and is the only player scoring in double figures for the Wolverines, who are averaging 59.1 points. Point guard Marcel Davis averages 9.7 points and scored a season-high 17 points in a 68-60 loss to Montana State on Saturday. The undersized Wolverines don’t have anyone in their rotation taller than 6-7, which could lead to a long night against the athletic Arizona frontline.

ABOUT ARIZONA (8-0): The Wildcats’ stellar defense came up big again on Saturday, when Gonzaga was held to one field goal in the final nine minutes of game time. Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 12.8 points on 57.6 percent shooting along with 6.3 rebounds and was called “one of the nation’s best defenders” by Miller following Saturday’s contest. Kaleb Tarczewski, the Wildcats’ 7-foot center, is shooting a team-best 61.9 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won 26 straight home games.

2. Utah Valley is facing its first Pac-12 opponent since last season’s first round of the NIT, when the Wolverines lost 77-64 to California.

3. The Wildcats have won 35 consecutive regular-season non-conference games, the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Arizona 73, Utah Valley 48