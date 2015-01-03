Preview: Utah Valley at Arkansas

Arkansas carries a four-game winning streak into its contest against visiting Utah Valley on Saturday in its final tuneup before beginning its SEC season. The Razorbacks try for their 26th consecutive non-conference victory at home and 52nd straight win at home over an unranked non-conference opponent after defeating Northwestern State 100-92 on Sunday. Arkansas prevailed behind the play of 6-11 sophomore Bobby Portis, who recorded 22 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double, and junior guard Michael Qualls’ career-high 28 points.

Portis, a Little Rock, Ark., native, averages 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, and has the potential to be an NBA draft pick someday. “Bobby has a hunger,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson told ESPN.com. “Bobby won’t back down from anybody. He has a motor that no one else has. He doesn’t get caught up in the hype. He wants to be good, not only for himself, but for everybody in his family.” The Wolverines are coming off an 83-50 victory over Division II Bristol University - a first-year program - for their second victory in the last three games, and lost to No. 7 Arizona 87-56 in their only contest against a team from a major conference this season.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY (5-8): Mitch Bruneel averages team bests of 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while making 50.9 percent of his shots from the field - the only Wolverine better than 50 percent. Sophomore forward Zach Nelson, a second-team all-Western Athletic Conference preseason selection, averages 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. The Wolverines, who were voted to finish fourth in the WAC preseason poll, average 58.5 points - tied for 329th among the 351 Division I teams.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (10-2): The Razorbacks are No. 8 in the nation in scoring at 84.9 points per game, third in assists at 19.6 and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.6. Senior guard Rashad Madden (10.5 points, team-high 5.4 assists) runs the show while junior guard Anthlon Bell (10.3) is the fourth player averaging double figures in scoring. Portis is the first Razorback since Corliss Williamson in 1994 to record six straight games of 18 or more points and seven or more rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas, which plays at Georgia on Tuesday, is 9-0 when scoring 80 or more points this season.

2. Qualls has scored 46 points in his last 43 second-half minutes.

3. The Razorbacks shoot 40.7 percent from 3-point range - best in the SEC - while limiting their opponents to 32.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 85, Utah Valley 59