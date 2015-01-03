FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas 79, Utah Valley 46
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 3, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Arkansas 79, Utah Valley 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arkansas 79, Utah Valley 46: Alandise Harris scored a season-high 17 points and the host Razorbacks routed the Wolverines for their fifth straight victory.

Bobby Portis recorded 12 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas (11-2) won its 26th straight non-conference game at home and 52nd in a row at home over an unranked non-conference opponent. Michael Qualls added 11 points and nine rebounds as the Razorbacks won the battle on the boards 55-30 - 16-4 on offense.

Moses Kingsley registered 10 points and five rebounds while Rashad Madden contributed eight points and five assists for Arkansas, which was 21-of-25 from the free-throw line. Donte Williams scored 14 points for Utah Valley (5-9), which shot 29.3 percent from the field and was 8-of-27 from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks never trailed and took their first double-digit lead when Jacorey Williams dunked to make it 21-11. After the Wolverines went on a 7-0 spurt - the last five by Donte Williams - to close the gap to 27-21, Arkansas answered with nine straight points and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to move in front 42-23.

The Razorbacks scored the first six after the break and, after Donte Williams scored five consecutive points, Arkansas unleashed a 15-2 burst to take a 63-30 lead with 9:26 remaining as Utah Valley made one field goal in 7:15. Arkansas stretched its advantage to 70-35 on two Portis free throws with 5:51 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Razorbacks open their SEC season at Georgia on Saturday. ... Portis fell one rebound shy of his third consecutive double-double and had his streak of games with 18 or more points and seven or more rebounds end at six. ... Arkansas entered the game as the best 3-point shooting team in the SEC at 40.7 percent, but was 4-of-21 against the Wolverines.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.