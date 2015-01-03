Arkansas 79, Utah Valley 46: Alandise Harris scored a season-high 17 points and the host Razorbacks routed the Wolverines for their fifth straight victory.

Bobby Portis recorded 12 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas (11-2) won its 26th straight non-conference game at home and 52nd in a row at home over an unranked non-conference opponent. Michael Qualls added 11 points and nine rebounds as the Razorbacks won the battle on the boards 55-30 - 16-4 on offense.

Moses Kingsley registered 10 points and five rebounds while Rashad Madden contributed eight points and five assists for Arkansas, which was 21-of-25 from the free-throw line. Donte Williams scored 14 points for Utah Valley (5-9), which shot 29.3 percent from the field and was 8-of-27 from 3-point range.

The Razorbacks never trailed and took their first double-digit lead when Jacorey Williams dunked to make it 21-11. After the Wolverines went on a 7-0 spurt - the last five by Donte Williams - to close the gap to 27-21, Arkansas answered with nine straight points and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to move in front 42-23.

The Razorbacks scored the first six after the break and, after Donte Williams scored five consecutive points, Arkansas unleashed a 15-2 burst to take a 63-30 lead with 9:26 remaining as Utah Valley made one field goal in 7:15. Arkansas stretched its advantage to 70-35 on two Portis free throws with 5:51 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Razorbacks open their SEC season at Georgia on Saturday. ... Portis fell one rebound shy of his third consecutive double-double and had his streak of games with 18 or more points and seven or more rebounds end at six. ... Arkansas entered the game as the best 3-point shooting team in the SEC at 40.7 percent, but was 4-of-21 against the Wolverines.