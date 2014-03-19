Preview: Utah Valley at California

Motivation could be the key factor Wednesday when No. 7 seed Utah Valley visits second-seeded California in the first round of the NIT. The Golden Bears were understandably disappointed after a loss to Colorado in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals cost them an NCAA tournament berth, but will need to regroup in time to face a veteran Utah Valley squad. The teams share a common opponent in Oregon, with Utah Valley losing 69-54 on Nov. 19 and California winning 96-83 on Jan. 9 - both in Oregon.

California tied for third in the Pac-12 and posted a 60-58 win over then-No. 1 Arizona on Feb. 1, but the Golden Bears hurt their NCAA tournament chances by going 5-9 in their final 14 games. They’ll be tested by Utah Valley, which won the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title before losing to Idaho in the WAC tournament semifinals. The game features a matchup of two dynamic senior point guards, California’s Justin Cobbs and the Wolverines’ Holton Hunsaker, son of coach Dick Hunsaker.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY (20-11): The Wolverines boast a senior-laden starting lineup led by Hunsaker (14 points per game) and 6-9 center Ben Aird, who averages 11.6 points and 8.3 rebounds. Aird and Hunsaker were named to the all-WAC first team, while forward Mitch Bruneel received all-defensive team honors and freshman Zach Nelson was selected to the all-newcomer squad. The Wolverines endured ugly losses to Oklahoma State (93-40) and New Mexico State (72-49) during the regular season, but have won six of their last eight heading into the NIT.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (19-13): Coach Mike Montgomery said his biggest concern is the mental health of his team after the Golden Bears saw their NCAA tournament hopes drift away with a last-second loss to Colorado. His team also needs to address its season-long trend of falling behind early, which continued in the Pac-12 tournament. California’s solid frontline is led by forwards David Kravish (team-high 64 blocks) and Richard Solomon, who led the Pac-12 with 10.2 rebounds per game and averaged 12.3 points and 14 boards in his last three games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face No. 3 seed Arkansas or No. 6 Indiana State in the second round.

2. Utah Valley shoots 75.8 percent from the foul line compared to 68 percent for California.

3. Utah Valley and Cal met in 2006 and 2009, with the Golden Bears winning both encounters at Haas Pavilion.

PREDICTION: California 67, Utah Valley 62