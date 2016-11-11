Preview: Utah Valley at Gonzaga

Gonzaga lost some star power off a 28-win squad but the No. 13 Bulldogs have reloaded with transfers as they open the season against visiting Utah Valley on Friday. Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis have departed but junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss heads the list of three transfers expected to make an impact.

Williams-Goss averaged 15.6 points and 5.9 assists as a sophomore at Washington in 2014-15 and he is joined on the transfer list by senior guard Jordan Mathews (13.5 points at California last season), and junior forward Johnathan Williams (11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds at Missouri in 2014-15). The Bulldogs also were granted a medical hardship for senior center Przemek Karnowski, who played only five games last season before undergoing back surgery. Sophomore guard Josh Perkins was a hit during his first year on campus and averaged 10.1 points while starting all 36 games, so coach Mark Few is optimistic this team will be up to the Gonzaga standard. "We have depth at pretty much every spot," Few told reporters. "We're really balanced - the guys are kind of equal ability across the board. I don't know if any one guy is going to play 35 minutes every night and we can't live without him. That hasn't been the case in many of the years prior."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY (2015: 12-18): The Wolverines are piecing together a team around three major-college transfers - junior point guard Brandon Randolph (Xavier), junior forward Isaac Neilson (Brigham Young) and junior guard Kenneth Ogbe (Utah). Randolph had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a recent exhibition game and the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Neilson injects some much-need size while Ogbe is now healthy after missing most of last season with a groin injury. "I'm really excited about this team," Utah Valley coach Mark Pope said. "I feel like we have a lot of potential and that we're going to be really good at the end of the season."

ABOUT GONZAGA (2015: 28-8): The loss of Karnoswki was a dagger last season, but adding a player who has already topped 1,000 career points to mix with the newcomers is good fortune for the Bulldogs, while Karnowski is thrilled to be healthy again. "I think it was a huge life lesson for me, for the appreciation of things that you have every day," Karnowski told reporters. "It was hard to do any daily activities when I was injured." The 7-foot-1 Karnowski not only brings experience (113 career games) but the intimidation factor with 115 career blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. Mathews made 89 3-pointers last season (second most in Cal history) and ranks third on the Golden Bears' career list with 214.

2. Wolverines senior G Ivory Young was second on the team with 49 3-pointers last season while averaging nine points per game.

3. Bulldogs freshman C Jacob Larsen suffered a season-ending knee injury in a practice last month.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, Utah Valley 55