Preview: Utah Valley at Louisville

This year’s Billy Minardi Classic is a shining example of the effect Louisville coach Rick Pitino has had on college basketball throughout his career as 14 former assistants or players are in charge of their own programs. After reuniting with former assistant Kareem Richardson on Tuesday, the Hall of Fame coach will check in with one of his five former player-turned-head-coaches a day later when his 15th-ranked Cardinals host Mark Pope’s Utah Valley squad.

Louisville downed Richardson’s UMKC team in the opener of the two-day event, pulling away in the second half for a 75-47 victory and lowering the Cardinals’ average margin of victory at home a point to 34.8 in their nine contests at the KFC Yum! Center. “I think Louisville is a Final Four-caliber team. Their length, size and athleticism certainly wore us down. That’s a part of what they do in terms of their pressure - their defense is outstanding,” Richardson told reporters. Pope, who was a part of Pitino’s 1996 NCAA National Championship at Kentucky, did not fare as well as his mentor Tuesday as the Wolverines fell 102-77 against UNC Wilmington - coached by former Pitino assistant Kevin Keatts. The defeat was a humbling end to a three-game winning streak for Utah Valley, which opened the season 2-6 with its only wins during that stretch coming against NAIA competition.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH VALLEY (5-7): Jaden Jackson (12.7 points) is averaging 17.5 points on 55.1 percent shooting over his last four games - a stretch during which he has shot at least 50 percent from the field in every contest and is also 13-of-23 beyond the arc. Leading scorer Konner Frey (15.3) was limited to six points on 2-of-9 shooting Tuesday while Hayes Garrity managed only five points after nailing five 3-pointers en route to a 17-point effort over 18 minutes in his season debut Saturday versus UTSA. At 6-9, Andrew Bastien (seven rebounds per game) gives the guard-oriented Wolverines their only starter taller than 6-6.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (10-1): Chinanu Onuaku nearly delivered his second consecutive double-double (10 points, nine rebounds, season-high tying five blocks) Tuesday, helping the Cardinals overcome the absences of 6-10 Mangok Mathiang (foot) and 7-0 Anas Mahmoud (ankle). Pitino said in his postgame interview he was also pleased with the effort of 6-9 sophomore forward Jaylen Johnson (10 points, five boards) and liked getting 6-7 freshman Deng Adel (two rebounds in 11 minutes) some playing time after he missed eight games due to a sprained knee. The Cardinals managed only a 36-31 rebounding advantage against the undersized Kangaroos after entering Tuesday ranked second in the country in rebound margin (plus-16.5).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville, which has won all 10 of its games by at least 20 points, is 17-1 all-time at the Billy Minardi Classic.

2. The Cardinals, who entered Tuesday sixth in Division I in field-goal percentage (51.8), has made at least 50 percent of their field goals in eight games this season - matching their total from last season.

3. Pitino has a collective 44-11 record against former assistants and players.

PREDICTION: Louisville 103, Utah Valley 58