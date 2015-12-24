No. 16 Louisville 98, Utah Valley 68

Louisville wasn’t caught looking ahead to Saturday’s showdown with in-state rival Kentucky on Wednesday night when it scored the first eight points and never looked back in a 98-68 rout of Utah Valley in the Billy Minardi Classic at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

In starting 11-1 for the sixth straight season, the 16th-ranked Cardinals hit 20-of-29 field goals in the first half, including a 7-of-11 performance from the 3-point line, as they raced to a 59-31 halftime lead. They upped the advantage to 40 points late in the game before the Wolverines finished the game with a 15-5 run as substitutes filled the floor.

Guard Trey Lewis paced Louisville with a game-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds. Guard Quentin Snyder contributed 15 points and four assists, while forward Damion Lee chipped in 11 points. Eleven players scored for the Cardinals.

Forward Konner Frey led the Wolverines (5-8) with 17 points and six rebounds. Guard Marcel Davis scored 15 points and guard Jaden Jackson tallied 10.

Utah Valley hit just 40.4 percent of its field-goal attempts and committed 19 turnovers, leading to 28 Louisville points. The Cardinals owned a 40-24 advantage in points in the paint.