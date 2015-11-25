FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah State 81, Utah Valley 55
#US College Basketball
November 25, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Utah State 81, Utah Valley 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Chris Smith scored 17 points while forward Lew Evans scored 15 points and collected 14 rebounds to propel Utah State to an 81-55 victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

Forward Jalen Moore chipped in 11 points for the Aggies. Utah State (4-0) shot 54.5 percent (30-of-55) from the field and 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range.

Forward Konner Frey scored 14 points to lead the Wolverines, and guard Dayon Goodman added 10 points.

Utah Valley (2-3) trailed by double digits through most of the first half and all of the second half. Utah State outrebounded the Wolverines 46-25 and held a 39-19 advantage in bench points.

Utah Valley jumped out to a 10-6 lead behind a pair of layups from Frey. Utah State quickly turned the tables and took control.

The Aggies took the lead for good when Smith drained a 3-pointer and Moore scored on a dunk on back-to-back possessions. Evans then drained a 3-pointer to cap a 20-6 run and give Utah State a 26-16 lead with 9:02 left in the first half.

The Aggies extended their lead to 36-22 on back-to-back baskets from Evans and Pearre with 4:32 remaining in the first half.

Utah State did not take the foot off the gas pedal after halftime. The Aggies used a 9-0 run, culminating in a jumper from Moore, to take a 61-35 lead with 10:57 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
