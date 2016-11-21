Preview: Valparaiso vs. Alabama

Long-range shooting was one of Alabama's weak spots in Avery Johnson's first season behind the bench, but a solid showing from beyond the arc last time out could be a sign of things to come. Johnson and the Crimson Tide will put that belief to the test Monday as they face Valparaiso as part of the Las Vegas Main Event.

Johnson vowed that this year's edition of the Crimson Tide would be a better 3-point-shooting unit - and that rang emphatically true Friday night, as Alabama connected on 12 of 23 attempts from long range en route to a 77-59 trouncing of Ball State. Yet, for as effective as the Crimson Tide were from beyond the arc, Johnson was just as pleased at how his charges defended the 3-point line at the other end of the court. "One of the things we stressed was defending the three-point line," he told the team's website after the win. "Teams have been shooting over 40 percent on us from the three-point line. We did a great job of contesting them at the line and closing out help side defense." Valparaiso opened its season with three straight wins but ran into a buzzsaw last time out, dropping a 76-54 decision to No. 4 Oregon.

TV: 12 a.m. ET, No TV.

ABOUT VALPARAISO (3-1): The Crusaders enter Monday's tilt at the MGM Grand looking for a little more luck than they had last time out, when they shot a dismal 32.1 percent from the field while making just 4-of-21 attempts from 3-point territory. Senior forward Alec Peters led the way with 24 points in that one and leads the team at 25.8 points per game, tied for the 11th-highest mark in the nation. He and Shane Hammink (16.0 ppg) have been the lifeblood of the Valpo offense, but the two have combined to hit just seven of their 42 3-point attempts through four games.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-1): The Crimson Tide have been great at taking care of the ball so far this season, committing just 33 turnovers in three games - but going into Friday, they hadn't been forcing many turnovers themselves. That all changed against Ball State, as Alabama turned 21 turnovers into 26 points while allowing just six points on their 11 turnovers. Shannon Hale led the way with 19 points in just 19 minutes for the Crimson Tide, as Johnson emptied the bench to give 11 players double-digit minutes; Hale added four rebounds, two steals and a block while going 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama will face either BYU or Saint Louis on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

2. The Crimson Tide bench outscored the Cardinals' reserves 59-13

3. Peters comes into the game with 1,785 career points - tied with Tracy Gipson for second-most in school history.

PREDICTION: Alabama 75, Valparaiso 68