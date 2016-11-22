FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Peters leads Valparaiso past Alabama
November 22, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

Peters leads Valparaiso past Alabama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Peters leads Valparaiso past Alabama

Alec Peters posted 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Valparaiso to a 68-60 victory over Alabama on Monday night in a semifinal game at the Main Event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jubril Adekoya scored 16 points for Valparaiso (4-1), which advanced to the championship game. Shane Hammink had 10.

Corban Collins and Riley Norris scored 10 points apiece for Alabama (2-2).

Valparaiso was clinging to a three-point lead at the half and the game remained close throughout much of the second half. The Crusaders opened up a 40-34 lead on a layup by Adekoya, but the Crimson Tide battled back to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Collins.

The teams exchanged leads until Jaume Sorolla scored to put Valparaiso up 46-45, sparking an 11-2 run for the Crusaders. A 3-pointer by Peters put them up by 10 with 2:51 to go. The Tide got within four on a 3-pointer by Norris with 43 seconds to go, but two free throws by Hammink helped the Crusaders secure the victory.

Valparaiso took an early 8-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Adekoya and went up 11-6 on a 3-pointer by Peters. The Crusaders later stretched their lead to seven, but the Tide responded with a 10-0 run to take a 20-17 lead on a layup by Avery Johnson Jr.

The Crusaders reclaimed the lead on a three-point play by Tevonn Walker. They had a chance to carry a 34-29 advantage into the break, but Collins scored with one second remaining to cut the deficit to three.

Valparaiso shot 46.9 percent from the field and made 7 of 18 from 3-point range. Alabama shot 41.1 percent and made 6 of 21 from long distance.

Valparaiso will play BYU in the championship game. BYU beat Saint Louis 92-62 in the other semifinal.

