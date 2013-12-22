Preview: Valparaiso at Central Florida

Central Florida will look for its fourth straight win when Valparaiso visits as part as of the Jackson Hewitt UCF Holiday Classic. In a scheduling oddity, the teams already played less than a month ago, with the Crusaders capturing an 85-70 home victory. That 85-point output was the highest the Knights have allowed this season, with five Crusaders scoring in double figures.

The Knights defeated NAIA Rio Grande 86-58 in the first round of the tournament Saturday, with Kasey Wilson leading the way with 19 points and nine rebounds. The Crusaders will have to find a way to slow down Wilson, as the 6-7 junior has tallied double figures in each of the Knights’ last three games. Valparaiso advanced by defeating NAIA Southeastern University 89-46 behind 18 from LaVonte Dority.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT VALPARAISO (8-5): The Crusaders have made their living through big offense, averaging 82.3 points behind a field goal percentage of 49.2, good for 30th in the nation. Dority has been the primary threat, averaging 15.5 points out of the backcourt while Alec Peters has done work up front with 15.3 points and 5.2 boards. One area that needs improvement is ball control , as the Crusaders are averaging 14.8 turnovers per game, the most in the Horizon League.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (7-3): After a rocky start, the Knights have rebounded to the tune of four straight victories behind solid play from Calvin Newell and Isaiah Sykes. Each is averaging over 15 points per game, and Sykes has added 5.6 rebounds to the mix. The Knights are 20th in the nation in team rebounding at 41.2 per game, with Tristan Spurlock leading the way at 7.6.

TIP-INS

1. UCF is 35-4 at home in non-conference play under Donnie Jones.

2. The Knights scored more than 100 points last week against Jacksonville for the first time since 2010.

3. Valparaiso coach Bryce Drew became the fastest Crusader coach to reach 50 wins earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 79, Valparaiso 77