Central Florida 90, Valparaiso 62: Tristan Spurlock was the star with 22 points as the Knights blew past the visiting Crusaders in the Jackson Hewitt UCF Holiday Classic for their fifth straight win.

Spurlock was 7-for-8 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc for UCF (8-3), which put five players in double figures and shot 11-for-19 from 3-point range. Brandon Goodwin led the effort off the bench with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Knights, who hit the 90-point mark for the third time this season.

LaVonte Dority led Valparaiso (8-6) with 14 points, but the Crusaders could not overcome 17 turnovers. Ten different players scored for Valparaiso, but Jubril Adekoya was the only other Crusader in double figures, notching 11.

UCF used an 11-1 run in the middle portion of the first half to build a working advantage, then went on a 12-0 spurt soon afterwards that included two Spurlock 3-pointers to take a 34-15 lead. The Knights went to the locker room ahead 43-20 after cashing in on 8-of-12 3-pointers and holding the Crusaders to 4-of-20 shooting before the break.

An 11-2 Knights run culminating in a Spurlock three-point play expanded the UCF lead to 30 with 12:50 to go. The closest Valparaiso would get in the final minutes was 24 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCF entered the game shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range. … Spurlock missed tying a career high by one point. … The loss was the Crusaders’ largest by margin this season.