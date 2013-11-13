Preview: Valparaiso at Illinois

Illinois looks to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Valparaiso on Wednesday night. The Fighting Illini are coming off an 86-62 win over Jacksonville State with Joseph Bertrand leading the charge with his first career double-double. Illinois coach John Groce was delighted with Bertrand’s contributions and had high praise for the senior guard. “I thought he was just terrific,” he said. “There are only so many days left he has left in that Illini jersey and it means something to him.”

Illinois hopes to extend its non-conference home winning streak to 24 games as Valparaiso assistant coach Roger Powell Jr., who was a member of the Fighting Illini team that made the national championship game in 2005, returns to Champaign. The Crusaders will be in a confident mood after brushing aside North Park 113-50, which was the fourth-largest victory in school history. An upset win over Illinois would give Valparaiso its first 3-0 start since 2006-07.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT VALPARAISO (2-0): LaVonte Dority led all scorers with 21 points in the rout of North Park, which saw the Crusaders shoot 70.2 percent from the field. Vashil Fernandez grabbed a career-high eight rebounds and tied his personal best with four blocked shots against North Park. Alec Peters was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week after he totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds in his first two collegiate games.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-0): Bertrand scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Jacksonville State. Freshman point guard Jaylon Tate continued his impressive start to his career with 10 points and eight assists while committing just one turnover in the victory. Drake transfer Rayvonte Rice leads the Fighting Illini in scoring, averaging 17.5 ppg.

TIP-INS

1.Illinois is 5-0 all-time against Valparaiso with its last win over the Crusaders coming on December 19, 2004.

2. The Fighting Illini have started off the season 2-0 for the 14th consecutive year.

3. All 11 Valparaiso players scored in the win over North Park.

PREDICTION: Illinois 82, Valparaiso 65