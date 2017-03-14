Preview: Valparaiso at Illinois

Illinois kicks off the post-John Groce era Tuesday when it hosts Valparaiso in an opening-round NIT game. The Illini fired Groce over the weekend after he failed to get them to the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season, while the Crusaders are 1-2 since losing leading scorer and rebounder Alec Peters for the season to injury.

Valparaiso still tied for the top spot in the regular-season Horizon League standings, but taking away the senior Peters -- the conference Player of the Year -- and his 23 points and 10.1 rebounds per game was a tough blow for coach Matt Lottich's squad. Lottich still has guards Shane Hammink (15.5 points) and Tevonn Walker (11.5 points) to lean on offensively, but the Crusaders scored a season-low 41 points in falling to Milwaukee in the conference tournament. The Illini are an explosive offensive team, with senior Malcolm Hill leading the way with his 16.8-ppg average. When the team's 3-point shooting is on -- Hill (53), Jalen Coleman-Lands (65) and Tracy Abrams (46) have all hit more than 45 from beyond the arc -- it opens up the interior for center Maverick Morgan (10.2 points) to operate.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VALPARAISO (24-8): Unlike some teams in the tournament, Valparaiso is excited to be in the NIT, especially to give itself a chance to make up for an ugly loss. The Crusaders scored just 12 points in the first half of a quarterfinal loss to Milwaukee in the Horizon League tournament, and Lottich has been pushing the team in practice ever since, hoping for one more game with this year's squad. Now, the team has a chance to make up for that loss and try to end the season on a more positive note, so it enters the NIT with a positive mindset as opposed to some teams that might be down from missing the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (18-14): Jamall Walker likely didn't want it this way, but he's all of a sudden the head coach of Illinois, albeit on an interim basis. With Groce fired on Saturday, Walker was elevated from his assistant job to the head role for now, and he gets a chance to prove himself to the school's athletic department with at least one game in the NIT. Walker likely won't stray too far from what the Illini have been doing -- especially since they had an outside shot at the NCAA tournament before losing to Rutgers and Michigan to end the season -- though trying to get his team focused after what it's been through in losing its head coach could be his hardest task ahead.

TIP-INS

1. The Crusaders went 4-1 in last season's NIT, making it all the way to the title game before falling to George Washington.

2. Illinois has won at least one game in four of its six NIT appearances, though in its last appearance in 2015, it fell by 21 in its opening-round game to Alabama.

3. The winner of this contest will take on the winner of the opening-round matchup between Boise State and Utah.

PREDICTION: Illinois 74, Valparaiso 60