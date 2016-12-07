Preview: Valparaiso at Kentucky

Kentucky hosts Valparaiso on Wednesday after suffering its first loss of the season and facing the reality that it probably has to improve more than it thought to challenge for a national championship. The Wildcats dropped from No. 1 to No. 7 in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll following a 97-92 loss to current No. 2 UCLA on Saturday that wasn't as close as the score would indicate and also found out that they have a long way to go defensively.

"It was a little bit of a surprise at first, but I think it’s been good for us,'' Kentucky freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel told reporters. "Coach (John Calipari) said we needed to be in a close game. I think we would be better off if we had won the close game, but we’re learning from that and moving on. Valpo is a good team and we’re working toward that.” The Wildcats get an immediate challenge to improve their defense as the Crusaders shoot 50.2 percent inside the 3-point line, but Kentucky - after allowing UCLA to go 10-for-23 from long range - isn't expecting much trouble from outside as Valparaiso shoots 25.8 percent from distance. The Wildcats have two games to figure it out before meeting No. 5 North Carolina in Las Vegas on Dec. 17 and visiting No. 13 Louisville on Dec. 21. The Crusaders haven't played for seven days since their 65-62 victory over then-No. 25 Rhode Island on Nov. 29, with their only loss at No. 24 Oregon 76-54 on Nov. 17.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VALPARAISO (7-1): The Crusaders are coming off a school-record 30-win season and NIT championship game appearance, and boast the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year in Alec Peters. The 6-9 senior forward averages 25.4 points - second in the nation to Central Michigan's Marcus Keene - and 9.1 rebounds while making 68 of his 72 free throws, but struggles with 3-point shots (11-for-37). Shane Hammink, a 6-7 senior guard, is the only other double-figure scorer at 15.4 points but is 2-for-22 from beyond the arc while junior guard Tevonn Walker (9.7 points) adds scoring depth.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (7-1): The Wildcats don't have much to worry about on the offensive end as they are fourth in the nation at 95.1 points per game, led by freshman guard Malik Monk's 19.9. Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe (17.3 points) had his worst game of the season Saturday with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts. Freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox (15.9 points, team-high 7.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds) had a strong game against UCLA with 20 points and nine assists as he continues to enjoy what is expected to be his only season at Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats own a plus-8.0 rebounding differential while the Crusaders, who were picked to defend their Horizon title in the preseason poll, are plus-4.2.

2. Kentucky's 1.81 assist-to-turnover ratio was fourth in the nation while Valparaiso was 292nd among the 347 Division I teams at .81 through Monday's games.

3. The Wildcats, who had their 42-game home winning streak snapped Saturday but have won 39 in a row against unranked opponents at home, have never lost two straight at home in Calipari's six-plus seasons, last doing so Feb. 28 and March 4, 2009 under Billy Gillispie.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 85, Valparaiso 76