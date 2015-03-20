Preview: Maryland vs. Valparaiso

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

Maryland looks to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament when it begins its journey against Valparaiso in the second round in Columbus, Ohio. The Terrapins won a school-record 26 regular-season games in their inaugural campaign in the Big Ten before being bounced in the semifinals of the conference tournament by Michigan State. Fourth-seeded Maryland has won eight of its last nine games overall and hopes to make a splash in its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.

Thirteenth-seeded Valparaiso looks to advance to the round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament for the first time since making the Sweet 16 in 1998. The Crusaders won the Horizon League regular-season title before claiming the conference tournament championship to earn an automatic bid for the second time in three years. Valparaiso has won 10 of its last 11 games and would love nothing more than to add another tournament upset to its memorable collection.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT MARYLAND (27-6): Freshman phenom Melo Trimble, who leads the team in scoring (16.3) and assists (3.1), has finished in double figures in 10 straight games and is shooting 86.5 percent from the foul line. Trimble scored a game-high 22 points and Dez Wells added 10 points and seven rebounds in the 62-58 loss to the Spartans. “You hate to lose but it was a good tournament for us,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “It’s going to prepare us for what lies ahead next week.”

ABOUT VALPARAISO (28-5): Alec Peters, who tops the team in scoring (16.7) and rebounding (6.8), was named the MVP of the conference tournament despite being limited to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting in the title game. The Crusaders have some key players nursing injuries going into March Madness as Tevonn Walker (knee), Darien Walker (nose) and Keith Carter (toe) are all banged up. “Nobody’s 100 percent at this time of year,” Valparaiso coach Bryce Drew told reporters. “They are all a little behind.”

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 11-1 in games decided by six points or fewer.

2. Valparaiso has held six of its last seven opponents to under 60 points.

3. The Terrapins are 12-1 against non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Maryland 77, Valparaiso 62