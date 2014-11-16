Preview: Valparaiso at Missouri

After beginning the Kim Anderson era with a stunning loss to an in-state foe, Missouri hopes to bounce back Sunday when it hosts Valparaiso in a non-conference matchup. The Tigers struggled in just about every facet in their new coach and former star’s debut with his alma mater, falling 69-61 to UMKC on Friday. They might have a tougher opponent Sunday with the Crusaders coming to town on the strength of a 90-76 season-opening win over East Tennessee State on Friday. Anderson, who won an NCAA Division II title at Central Missouri last season, was brought in following Frank Haith’s departure for Tulsa in hopes of rebuilding the program and restoring a link to legendary coach Norm Stewart, but that project is off to an inauspicious start. “We spent the whole night on our heels. It seemed like every time we got close in the second half, we couldn’t make the right play,” Anderson told reporters. “The good thing about college basketball is that you have one day to prepare and if you go feel sorry for yourself, you’ll get beat again.” The Crusaders should have Missouri’s full attention, as they were impressive in winning their opener behind huge nights from sophomore big man Alec Peters and junior-college transfer guard Darien Walker.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VALPARAISO (1-0): The Crusaders were picked to finish fourth in the Horizon League with Peters earning a spot on the preseason first-team all-conference team. Peters, who was named to the league’s all-freshman team last season, picked up where he left off with 27 points against East Tennessee State, but he’s the only returner who averaged double-digit points a year ago. Three newcomers were in double digits in the opener, though, with Darien Walker (20 points), Tevonn Walker (16) and David Skara (11) turning in solid debuts.

ABOUT MISSOURI (0-1): Among the few brights spots in the opener were freshman guard Montaque Gill-Caesar, who put up 21 points in his collegiate debut, and sophomore point guard Wes Clark, who hit career highs in points (13) and steals (6). Gill-Caesar was one of four freshmen who saw action for Missouri, which announced before the game that highly-touted freshman Jakeenan Gant will be withheld from competition pending a review of his eligibility. The youth showed up in the form of 17 turnovers, and Missouri needs more production from veteran big men Johnathan Williams III and Ryan Rosburg, who combined for nine points against UMKC.

1. The Tigers had not lost an opener since 2005-06 and haven’t started 0-2 since 1965-66 — two seasons before Stewart took over.

2. Missouri has won all three previous meetings, most recently in 2003.

3. Valparaiso has not defeated an SEC team since beating Mississippi State in 1999.

PREDICTION: Missouri 71, Valparaiso 66