Preview: Valparaiso at Oregon

Oregon, fresh off a 77-59 victory over Savannah State, hosts Valparaiso on Sunday in a battle of unbeatens. The Crusaders are the only team in the nation sitting at 5-0 after beating NAIA member Trinity Christian 89-42 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have managed to stay perfect at home, even against No. 21 Baylor, which they knocked off 74-67 earlier in the week. But coach Dana Altman had high praise for Valparaiso, maybe more so than his own team. “They’re a good basketball team, maybe a better basketball team than we are because they play so well,” Altman told reporters. “When it’s all said and done, they’re going to win 30 games and they’re going to be a good team, and you just hope that one of the 30 is not us.” The Crusaders, though, must be somewhat exhausted after playing five games in a span of seven days. But with two of its last three victories coming against inferior NAIA schools, Valparaiso faces its toughest test yet in Oregon.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT VALPARAISO (5-0): Coach Bryce Drew is looking for any possible edge over his next opponent, and that includes reviewing with his brother Scott, the Baylor coach. “I’ve already talked to him several times about it,” Drew told reporters. “Things that he liked, things they’ve done differently. Oregon is extremely talented.” On Thursday, the Crusaders learned that injured freshman center Derrik Smits will undergo season-ending surgery next week for torn ligaments in his ankle suffered before the opener.

ABOUT OREGON (3-0): Despite getting the win, Altman was not entirely pleased by his team’s performance against Savannah State on Friday. “We missed a lot of free throws, weren’t in the right spots and didn’t play very well,” he told reporters after the game. “It’s human nature to let down a little bit, but that’s what we try to fight as coaches. We try to get our guys to understand you have to bring it every night.” One player that certainly brought it and continues to do so every game was junior college transfer Chris Boucher, who notched 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against the Tigers, and leads the team in all three of those categories (14.0, 6.7, 3.0) through the first three games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won 10 straight games at home.

2. Valparaiso is trying to start 6-0 for the first time since 1966.

3. Crusaders G Shane Hammink will return Sunday after serving a two-game suspension for an alcohol-related arrest.

PREDICTION: Oregon 70, Valparaiso 63