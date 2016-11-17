Preview: Valparaiso at Oregon

After stating for weeks that his team was undeserving of its lofty ranking, Oregon coach Dana Altman received some validation with Tuesday’s 66-49 loss at Baylor. Altman and the fourth-ranked Ducks will look for a bounce-back effort Thursday against visiting Valparaiso, which has won each of its first three games this season by double figures.

Preseason All-American forward Dillon Brooks can’t return soon enough for Oregon, which missed his ability to drive the lane and struggled to generate consistent offense against Baylor’s zone defense. “Really disappointed with our ball movement,” Altman told reporters. “It looked like we'd never seen a zone before. We didn’t get the ball in the middle of the zone, something we did very effectively last year.” With Brooks expected to miss several more games following foot surgery in July, the Ducks need more production from guards Casey Benson, Payton Pritchard and Tyler Dorsey, who were held to a combined 12 points on 5-of-22 shooting against Baylor. The Ducks were 3-of-21 from 3-point range in the loss and face another tough test against Valparaiso, which was picked to win the Horizon League after recording a school-record 30 victories last season.

ABOUT VALPARAISO (3-0): The Crusaders are led by Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year Alec Peters, a senior forward who averaged 26.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in wins over Southern Utah, Trinity Christian and Coppin State. First-year coach Matt Lottich’s seven-man rotation includes guards Shane Hammink and Max Joseph, who combined for 38 points in Monday’s 78-58 win over Coppin State. Joseph started the last two games in place of the injured Tevonn Walker, but the 6-2 junior is expected to be available against Oregon.

ABOUT OREGON (1-1): Senior guard Dylan Ennis missed the 2015-16 campaign due to injury and struggled in his season debut against Army, but he was one of the few bright spots against Baylor with 16 points and three rebounds. Forward Jordan Bell has made 10 blocks through two games and turned in another strong effort against Baylor, while 6-10 forward Chris Boucher is averaging 13 points and five rebounds. Brooks’ absence has forced Altman to lean more on his bench, but reserves Roman Sorkin, Keith Smith and Kavell Bigby-Williams combined for just one point in 27 total minutes versus Baylor.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won a school-record 26 consecutive home games.

2. Dorsey scored 21 points in the Ducks’ 73-67 home victory over Valparaiso last November.

3. Oregon has won 41 straight games when holding opponents under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 69, Valparaiso 61