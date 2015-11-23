FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 25 Oregon 73, Valparaiso 67
November 23, 2015

No. 25 Oregon 73, Valparaiso 67

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 73-67 win over Valparaiso Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey added 21 points while senior forward Elgin Cook had 13 points for the Ducks (4-0).

Brooks opened the second half with baskets on consecutive possessions to give Oregon a 37-35 lead and he scored the Ducks’ first eight points of the half to take a 41-40 lead. Alec Peters followed with a 3-pointer while being fouled by Brooks and made the free throw to put Valparaiso ahead 44-41.

Peters hit another 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 47-43, but Dorsey answered with a 3-pointer for Oregon. After Shane Hammink scored for Valpo, Casey Benson made a three-pointer to tie the game 49-49 with 12:14 left to play.

Brooks had a tip-in to tie the game 51-51 and then got a rebound basket to tie it 53-53 with 9:44 left to play. Brooks added another hoop and then got a steal and a dunk to put the Ducks ahead 57-53. Dorsey got a steal and drove for a layup that put Oregon up 59-53 with 8:04 to play.

Dorsey drove for a basket that pushed Oregon’s lead to 61-53 and then guard Casey Benson made a jumper to push the lead to 63-53.

Valparaiso got within 69-64 on a 3-pointer by Keith Carter with 2:05 left to play and trailed 69-67 on a three-pointer by Darien Walker with 28 seconds left, but Cook made two free throws for the Ducks.

Tevonn Walker scored 14 points to pace Valparaiso, which fell to 5-1.

