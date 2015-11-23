No. 25 Oregon 73, Valparaiso 67

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 73-67 win over Valparaiso Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey added 21 points while senior forward Elgin Cook had 13 points for the Ducks (4-0).

Brooks opened the second half with baskets on consecutive possessions to give Oregon a 37-35 lead and he scored the Ducks’ first eight points of the half to take a 41-40 lead. Alec Peters followed with a 3-pointer while being fouled by Brooks and made the free throw to put Valparaiso ahead 44-41.

Peters hit another 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 47-43, but Dorsey answered with a 3-pointer for Oregon. After Shane Hammink scored for Valpo, Casey Benson made a three-pointer to tie the game 49-49 with 12:14 left to play.

Brooks had a tip-in to tie the game 51-51 and then got a rebound basket to tie it 53-53 with 9:44 left to play. Brooks added another hoop and then got a steal and a dunk to put the Ducks ahead 57-53. Dorsey got a steal and drove for a layup that put Oregon up 59-53 with 8:04 to play.

Dorsey drove for a basket that pushed Oregon’s lead to 61-53 and then guard Casey Benson made a jumper to push the lead to 63-53.

Valparaiso got within 69-64 on a 3-pointer by Keith Carter with 2:05 left to play and trailed 69-67 on a three-pointer by Darien Walker with 28 seconds left, but Cook made two free throws for the Ducks.

Tevonn Walker scored 14 points to pace Valparaiso, which fell to 5-1.