Preview: Valparaiso at Oregon State

A balanced offense has Oregon State off to one if its best starts in years. The Beavers will try to move to 5-0 for the first time since 1986 when they host Valparaiso on Tuesday.

The Beavers have five players averaging double digits for an offense that has scored at least 70 points in all four games this season after reaching that mark just seven times a year ago. Veteran Gary Payton II continues to lead the squad on offense and defense but the Beavers are getting big minutes from a trio of freshmen. The Crusaders, who had a five-game win streak end Sunday at Oregon, are playing their seventh game in 12 days to open the season. Junior forward Alec Peters leads a Valparaiso offense that endured long scoring droughts during its previous two road games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT VALPARAISO (5-1): Peters (15.2 points on 54.7 percent shooting) and sophomore Tevonn Walker (11 points on 53.2 percent shooting) top the Crusaders’ offense. Valparaiso is outrebounding opponents 40.7-33 and forcing 15.2 turnovers. Sophomore forward David Skara (ankle) missed the Oregon game and is doubtful for Tuesday.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-0): Payton II leads the team with 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists and is ranked third nationally with 15 steals. Freshmen Stephen Thompson Jr. (12.3 points), Drew Eubanks (12 points on 74.1 percent shooting) and Tres Tinkle (11.3 points) are each averaging more than 20 minutes of action. The Beavers have three players shooting better than 50 percent from the 3-point line, led by Malcolm Duvivier (58.8 percent).

TIP-INS

1. The Beavers lead the Pac-12 Conference in 3-point field goal percentage (41.8) after finishing last in that category last year (32.3).

2. Oregon State senior F Daniel Gomis, who averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last year, has been cleared to practice after missing about a month with broken bone in left hand.

3. A victory would be the 100th of Bryce Drew’s Valparaiso career; the fifth-year coach is 99-43.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 74, Valparaiso 68