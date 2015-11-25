Valparaiso 63, Oregon State 57

Junior forward Alec Peters recorded a double-double to lead visiting Valparaiso to a 63-57 victory over Oregon State on Tuesday evening at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Peters finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Valparaiso (6-1). Sophomore guard Tevonn Walker and junior guard Shane Hammink scored 15 points apiece for the Crusaders.

Senior guard Gary Payton II had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon State (4-1).

The teams combined to miss their first eight shots before Walker made a jumper to give Valparaiso a 2-1 lead with 16:30 to play in the opening period. The Crusaders got hot after the sluggish start, mounting a 9-0 run to take a 15-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Walker with 12:27 to go. The Beavers cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by senior forward Olaf Schaftenaar with 6:47 remaining, but the Crusaders withstood the charge and carried a 34-25 lead into the break.

Valparaiso scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half to take a 42-27 lead and went up 48-31 on a layup by Hammink with 12:28 to play. Oregon State cut the deficit to 10 on a three-point play by Payton with 9:34 remaining and got within six in the final minute, but the Beavers ran out of time.