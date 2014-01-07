Preview: Vanderbilt at Alabama

Vanderbilt has won four of its last five games and looks to continue its positive run with a victory on the road against Alabama on Tuesday in the SEC opener for both teams. The Commodores finished off their non-conference slate with a comfortable 79-49 triumph over Northeastern and coach Kevin Stallings was pleased with his team’s display, but has already put it in the past. “I haven’t seen a possession of Alabama yet, so that’s something I’ll start on,” he said.

Alabama snapped a three-game losing streak when it erased a six-point deficit in the second half to beat Robert Morris 64-56 on Saturday. Coach Anthony Grant was proud of his team’s resiliency and was more than relieved to secure the victory. “It was nice to get this win at home in our final non-conference game,” he said. “It wasn’t one of our prettiest performances but I‘m proud of our guys for finding a way to close out the game.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-4): The Commodores shot a season-high 62.5 percent against Northeastern and finished with 10 blocks, one short of the record set against Arizona State in 1994. Rod Odom poured in a career-high 21 points versus the Huskies and has scored in double figures a team-topping nine times this season. Eric McClellan leads the squad in scoring (14.3) despite shooting 18.2 percent from beyond the arc and 60.5 percent from the free throw line.

ABOUT ALABAMA (6-7): Trevor Releford continued his stellar play by recording a game-high 18 points and six steals against Robert Morris. The Crimson Tide have lost 19 straight games, including six this season, when opposing teams score 70 points or more. Alabama enters SEC play with a losing record for the first time under Grant, but has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation as it looks to snap a two-game home losing streak against Vanderbilt.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt has given up 70 points or fewer in nine straight games.

2. Alabama’s last six losses have come by a combined 29 points.

3. The Crimson Tide are 67-65 all-time against the Commodores.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 72, Alabama 66