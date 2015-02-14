Preview: Vanderbilt at Alabama

Vanderbilt missed a golden opportunity to win its third straight game by blowing a five-point in the final seconds of Wednesday’s overtime loss at Tennessee. The Commodores look to rebound from the gut-wrenching defeat when they visit Alabama in an SEC contest Saturday. Vanderbilt has lost five games this season by three points and is 1-6 on the road.

Alabama has won two of its last three games to climb into ninth place in the crowded conference standings. The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 55-51 on Tuesday despite playing without Ricky Tarrant and his backup at point guard, Retin Obasohan. Tarrant has missed the past four games with a leg injury and is questionable for Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VANDERBILT (13-11, 3-8 SEC): Reserve guard Shelton Mitchell missed Wednesday’s game - his second straight - with a concussion and remains questionable for Saturday’s contest. The Commodores snapped a seven-game skid with a win over Florida on Feb. 3 and knocked off South Carolina for its first winning streak since early January. Riley LaChance is the third-leading freshman scorer in the conference at 12.8 points per game, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer which would have sent Wednesday’s game into a second overtime.

ABOUT ALABAMA (15-9, 5-6): The Crimson Tide are 12-2 at home and defeated Vanderbilt last season 68-63. Alabama has not scored more than 62 points in the last six games and Tarrant is second on the team in scoring at 13.1 points. Freshman Justin Coleman played 30 minutes at point guard last game, scoring two points on 0-for-7 shooting from the field with two assists and one turnover.

TIP-INS

1. The two teams meet again at Vanderbilt on Feb. 28.

2. Alabama leads the all-time series 67-65.

3. The Crimson Tide shot 32.7 percent on Tuesday, including 5-for-27 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Alabama 74, Vanderbilt 69