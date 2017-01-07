Preview: Vanderbilt at Alabama

Vanderbilt and host Alabama will look to build on winning starts to the SEC portion of their schedules when they meet on Saturday. The Commodores have found their 3-point shooting touch in two victories while the Crimson Tide relied on their tenacious defense and inside domination to defeat Mississippi State.

Led by guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, the Commodores have made 30-of-65 shots from 3-point range in their league victories over LSU (96-89) and Auburn (80-61). "I've had a couple of guys with that ability," first-year Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew told reporters after Fisher-Davis torched the Tigers for 33 points and made 7-of-14 shots from beyond the arc. "It definitely makes it easy on the coaching end, I'll tell you that. When he's shooting that way, he has a green light." The Crimson Tide held the Bulldogs to 36.5 percent shooting while also owning the boards 43-26 in their conference opener. Neither the defense nor the rebounding comes as a surprise, considering that coach Avery Johnson's team has held its foes to 39.9 percent shooting on the season while also building a plus-5.8 per game advantage in rebounding.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-6, 2-0 SEC): Fisher-Davis (17.6 points, 43.6 percent on 3-pointers) has been on fire over his last three games, averaging 27 points, but he isn't the only long-range shooter for the Commodores - six different players hit 3-pointers against Auburn and the team ranks 11th in Division 1 with 10.2 makes per game. Luke Kornet (12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds) and Jeff Roberson (10.1, 7.6) have benefited from all the attention paid to the shooters on the perimeter. While he doesn't launch as many 3-point attempts as Fisher-Davis, Riley LaChance (9.7 points, 4.3 assists) has been even more accurate, hitting 30-of-51 (58.8 percent) from long distance.

ABOUT ALABAMA (8-5, 1-0): The Crimson Tide don't have a single player averaging in double figures, with a pair of freshmen - guard Dazon Ingram (9.9 points, 3.8 assists) and forward Braxton Key (9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) - leading six players averaging between 6.1 and 9.9 points. A big reason Alabama has held its foes to 61.5 points per game is the shot-blocking abilities of Donta Hall (22), Jimmie Taylor (21) and Key (10). Avery Johnson Jr. (7.6 points), Corban Collins (7.8) and Riley Norris (eight) all are capable of recording double-digit scoring performances, but all three currently are shooting below 40 percent.

TIP-INS

1. In addition to being accurate from 3-point range, the Commodores also are an excellent foul-shooting team, hitting 77.7 percent to rank ninth in Division 1.

2. Fisher-Davis' 33-point effort against Auburn was the highest-scoring effort by a Commodore since A.J. Oglivy scored 33 against LSU in March 2009.

3. Alabama has struggled from the foul line, hitting just 65.5 percent to rank No. 273.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 71, Alabama 66