Vanderbilt 76, Alabama 68: Damian Jones led five Commodores in double figures with 20 points as Vanderbilt rallied past the host Crimson Tide in an SEC contest.

Jones added seven rebounds and Vanderbilt, which blew a five-point lead with 16 seconds to go in losing to Tennessee on Wednesday, put the game away by hitting 17-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half. The Commodores (14-11, 4-8 SEC) also got 13 points from Matthew Fisher-Davis, 12 apiece from Riley LaChance and Luke Kornet and 10 from Wade Baldwin.

Alabama (15-10, 5-7) was led by Levi Randolph, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half. The Crimson Tide, who hit 11 3-pointers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, also got 10 points apiece from Shannon Hale and Retin Obasohan.

Alabama led 63-61 after a 3-pointer by Randolph but Vanderbilt scored the next eight points and never trailed again. LaChance began the run with a 3-pointer with 3:47 to play and Jones capped the run scoring on a putback and getting fouled and hitting the free throw with 1:38 remaining.

Hale ended the run with a 3-pointer with 1:32 to go but the Crimson Tide only managed a pair of free throws the rest of the way. Alabama took a 33-32 advantage into intermission, taking the lead after Jones was forced to the bench with two fouls and eight points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ricky Tarrant, Alabama’s second-leading scorer, missed his fifth straight game with a lower leg injury. ...Vanderbilt reserve guard Shelton Mitchell missed his third contest in a row with a concussion. ...Alabama’s Rodney Cooper finished with seven points and is two shy of 1,000 for his career.