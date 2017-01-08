Alabama runs past Vanderbilt 59-56

In a game of big runs, Alabama had the biggest, and that was the difference in the Crimson Tide’s 59-56 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala..

The Crimson Tide (9-5, 2-0 SEC) came from 14 down in the second half to lead by seven, and held on down the stretch thanks to solid defense.

Alabama took the lead for good 51-49 when forward Shannon Hale hit a pair of foul shots with 7:56 left.

Other keys for Alabama included grabbing 20 offensive rebounds and holding Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, who’d averaged 27 points in his previous three games, to seven.

Vanderbilt stormed out of the locker room to take a 14-point lead when guard Riley LaChance hit a layup with 14:01 left.

Alabama tied it on a 17-3 run when guard Ar‘mond Davis, who didn’t play in the first half but had 12 second-half points, somehow banked a corner 3 off the top corner of the backboard to tie the game at 49 with 8:43 left.

It was a hot-and-cold first half for each team. Alabama went on a 17-2 run to lead 17-8 with 12:02 left after guard Dazon Ingram hit a pair of foul shots.

But Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet, who had 14 first-half points, helped pull the Commodores even at 30 by the break.

Alabama hit only 34.3 percent of its first-half shots, but had 13 offensive rebounds.

Center Jimmie Taylor and guard Ingram each had 10 points for Alabama, and Ingram added five assists.

Kornet led Vanderbilt (8-7, 2-1) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.