Preview: Vanderbilt at Arkansas

No. 25 Arkansas is playing like a team ready to snap a six-year NCAA Tournament drought as it looks to extend its winning streak to seven games when Vanderbilt pays a visit on Saturday. The Razorbacks, who won 22 games last season to reach the NIT, opened their SEC campaign with a 79-75 victory at Georgia and are led by talented 6-11 forward Bobby Portis. Vanderbilt counters with 6-10 standout Damian Jones as it attempts to win its fifth straight game and seventh in its last eight contests.

Portis averages 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jones scores 16.2 and grabs 7.1 boards per contest as the sophomores rank in the top six of the SEC in both categories. While the inside battle will be important, the game might be won beyond the arc, with Arkansas leading the league in 3-point shooting percentage (39.1) and the Commodores second (38.9). Michael Qualls made a 3-pointer with four seconds left to beat Vanderbilt 77-75 in the only meeting last season.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (11-3, 1-0 SEC): Jones has been the go-to player for the Commodores, but freshman Riley LaChance also has been outstanding while averaging 13.1 points and making 42.6 percent of his 3-pointers. LaChance, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time Monday, scored 13 points while wearing a mask to protect a broken nose in the 64-52 victory over Auburn on Tuesday. James Siakam averages 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds after notching a double-double Tuesday.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (12-2, 1-0): The Razorbacks rallied to win at Georgia after trailing by seven at halftime and have won all 10 games at home, losing only to Iowa State and Clemson on the road. Portis is shooting 56.8 percent to rank fifth in the SEC and Qualls has been a solid second option at 15.5 points per game – 17.6 in the last five. Rashad Madden averages 9.6 points and a team-high 5.2 assists while Anthlon Bell leads the long-range attack with 30 made 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas is eighth in the nation and leads the SEC in scoring (84.1), while Vanderbilt tops the league in field-goal percentage (50).

2. Commodores 7-foot sophomore F Luke Kornet shoots 55.7 percent from the field overall and has made 19-of-44 from 3-point range.

3. The Razorbacks were third in the nation in assists per game (18.4) through Wednesday despite recording only nine against Georgia.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 76, Vanderbilt 70