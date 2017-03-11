With a run to the SEC Tournament semifinals, Vanderbilt might have finally done enough to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, but the Commodores would prefer to win two more games in Nashville and remove all doubt. The surging Commodores’ next shot at padding their resume comes Saturday when they take on Arkansas with a trip to the championship game on the line.

The Commodores dominated the extra period in a 72-62 overtime win over No. 2 seed Florida on Friday – their third win over the Gators this season. That sets up a rubber match with Arkansas, as the teams split the regular-season series with each winning on the other’s home court. The Razorbacks have won seven of their last eight games since a 72-59 home loss to the Commodores on Feb. 7, and they eked out a 73-72 win over Ole Miss on Friday behind 17 points from Daryl Macon. Arkansas is trying to earn its second trip to the SEC Tournament championship game in the last three years.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (19-14): The Commodores are one of the SEC’s best 3-point shooting teams, and they knocked down 11 from behind the arc against the Gators. Reserve guard Matthew Fisher-Davis (13.8 points) and Riley LaChance (10.4 points) were hot from outside Friday, and 7-foot-1 forward Luke Kornet (13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) collected a double-double despite going 0-for-4 from long range. Kornet and frontcourt mate Jeff Roberson (11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds) each had 12 points in the Commodores’ win at Arkansas a month ago.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (24-8): The Razorbacks have a balanced attack, but it has been sharp-shooting guard Dusty Hannahs (14.6 points) who has lit up the Commodores in the previous two meetings, averaging 20.5 points. Macon (13.3 points) was the man Friday, scoring 17 off the bench including 9-of-10 from the foul line, as the Razorbacks were 20-of-23 from the stripe. Guard Jaylen Barford (12.5 points) has had a hot hand recently, as well, and big man Moses Kingsley (11.9 points, 7.7 rebounds) will be looking to get back on track after a subpar eight points and six rebounds against the Gators.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas has won its last six games decided by one possession and seven straight with margins of four points or less.

2. Vanderbilt has made 10 or more 3-pointers 17 times this season and is 13-4 in those games.

3. The Razorbacks have scored 80 or more points in five of their last eight wins and are 15-0 when reaching that mark.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 77, Arkansas 73