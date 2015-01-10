No. 25 Arkansas 82, Vanderbilt 70: Bobby Portis recorded a season-high 32 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four steals as the Razorbacks held off the visiting Commodores in SEC play.

Michael Qualls contributed 21 points for Arkansas (13-2, 2-0), which forced 22 turnovers while winning its seventh consecutive contest. Jacorey Williams chipped in with nine points off the bench while Rashad Madden scored eight and dished out six assists for the Razorbacks.

Freshman Matthew Fisher-Davis had a season-high 14 points while Damian Jones scored 14 and added seven rebounds for Vanderbilt (11-4, 1-1), which saw its four-game win streak come to an end. Luke Kornet chipped in with 11 points and Riley LaChance had 10 for the Commodores, who shot 52 percent from the field.

Arkansas jumped out to a quick 15-6 lead after six straight points by Portis and forced 14 turnovers to lead by as many as 10 before settling for a 36-28 lead at intermission. Vanderbilt scored seven of the first nine in the second half before Portis had two dunks and seven points during an 11-4 burst for a 49-39 lead.

The Commodores pulled within 51-50 after scoring 11 of the next 13 – six by Fisher-Davis -- and soon after the Razorbacks answered with seven in a row, capped by Madden’s 3-pointer for a 60-52 lead. Vanderbilt trimmed its deficit to five, but Qualls scored eight during a 13-3 run for a 77-62 advantage and Arkansas cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arkansas forced at least 15 turnovers for the 11th time this season and is 11-0 in those contests. … Vanderbilt made 16-of-24 shots from the field in the second half. … The Razorbacks have won seven of their last nine SEC home openers and 16-8 overall.