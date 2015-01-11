Portis leads Razorbacks over Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas’ heralded pressure defense came up big when it was needed most on Saturday.

Razorbacks sophomore forward Bobby Portis handled the rest.

Clinging to a one-point lead, Arkansas’ full-court pressure turned consecutive Vanderbilt turnovers into five points as part of a 7-0 run midway through the second half and the No. 23 Razorbacks put away Vanderbilt, 82-70, at Bud Walton Arena.

”That’s Arkansas basketball right there,“ said Arkansas junior forward Michael Qualls, who scored 12 points in the big second half and finished with 20. ”I felt like everybody was engaged. Everybody was locked down. Everybody denied. It was excellent pressure. It was beautiful basketball.

“Coach (Mike) Anderson wants us to win the last 10 minutes and it was the last 10 minutes where we ran off with the game.”

Portis scored a season-high 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting and had 11 rebounds as Arkansas (13-2, 2-0 SEC) won its seventh consecutive game, its best start since the 2004-2005 season.

Portis missed his first two shots, but made 13 of his next 16 the rest of the way.

“I just let the game come to me today,” Portis said. “I didn’t rush anything. In the first half I missed like my first two shots. After that I went and sat down and just talked to myself in my head and said come on, I have to do something for my basketball team.”

Portis did just that, providing the key spark in the second half, including a stretch where he scored nine points in a three minute stretch.

“He was the most dominant player by a significant margin on the court today,” Vanderbilt Coach Kevin Stallings said of Portis. “We didn’t have any kind of response or any kind of answer for him. He had his way, and it didn’t matter which one of our guys tried to guard him. He just kind of did what he wanted.”

Vanderbilt had 22 turnovers which led to 31 Arkansas points, but the Razorbacks couldn’t put away the young Commodores in the first 30 minutes.

Arkansas led, 53-52, with 10:04 left when two free throws, a putback from Portis and a 3-pointer by senior guard Rashad Madden off three Vanderbilt turnovers gave Arkansas a 60-52 lead.

A jumper by sophomore center Damian Jones pulled Vanderbilt (11-4, 1-1) to within 60-54, but Portis scored on three consecutive Arkansas possessions and helped ignite a 19-8 run, giving the Razorbacks a 77-62 lead with 3:43 left.

Arkansas shot 47 percent from the field.

”In the second half, (the Commodores) got a little bit more comfortable in running what they wanted to run, shooting over 50 percent from the field,“ Anderson said. ”But when you look at the possession game, I think it goes to our advantage and I thought that was the biggest difference in the game.

“And I thought our defense, the intensity, was really outstanding today.”

Jones and freshman guard Matthew Fisher-Davis each scored 14 to lead Vanderbilt, which shot 52 percent. Fisher-Davis was 4-for-6 from three-point range. Sophomore forward Luke Kornet had 11 and freshman guard Riley LaChance added 10 points.

“Our ball care, especially to start the game, was brutal,” Stallings said.

Right when it appeared Arkansas was locked in to take control of the game early in the second half, Vanderbilt would put together a run to get back within striking distance.

Portis had two dunks in an 8-2 spurt four minutes into the second half and Arkansas had a 46-37 lead.

That lead grew to 49-39 with 13:26 left but two 3-pointers by Fisher-Davis and a three-point play from LaChance brought Vanderbilt to within 51-48 with 11:54 left.

Arkansas turned 14 Vanderbilt turnovers into 17 points and led, 36-28, at the half.

Portis scored 11 points in the first half as Arkansas held Vanderbilt to 38 percent shooting (10-of-26). The Razorbacks led by as many as 10 points twice in the opening 20 minutes, but Vanderbilt hung around with timely baskets.

NOTES: Tuesday’s 79-75 victory at Georgia marked the first time Arkansas has opened league play in the national rankings since 1999. ... Vanderbilt is starting three true freshmen for the first time since 2009 and has the youngest backcourt in the SEC. The freshman trio of Wade Baldwin IV, Riley LaChance, and Shelton Mitchell has combined for 163 assists and 71 turnovers in their first 14 games. ... The Razorbacks are 9-0 when scoring at least 80 points. Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to score at least 65 points in every game. ... The Commodores entered Saturday leading the SEC with a 50 percent field goal percentage. Arkansas sophomore F Bobby Portis, who came into Saturday’s game averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds, is the only player in the SEC in the top five in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. ... Vanderbilt has made a 3-pointer in 911 consecutive games, a streak which began at the inception of the 3-point line in the 1986-87 season.

