Arkansas routs Vandy to advance to SEC title game

Arkansas held Vanderbilt to 30.4 percent shooting and ran away from the seventh-seeded Commodores early in a 76-62 victory in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.

Jaylen Barford (18 points), Dusty Hannahs (16), Daryl Macon (15) and Moses Kingsley (12) led the third-seeded Razorbacks (25-8) in scoring.

A 29-6 run to start the second half put the game away early, as the Razorbacks led by 27 at one point in the closing period.

Arkansas will face Kentucky in the SEC title game on Sunday.

Just as it did in the first half, Arkansas blitzed Vandy out of the gate. A 10-0 run put the Razorbacks up 45-31, with all points coming in the paint.

Vandy's Luke Kornet finally stopped the run with a pair of foul shots at 14:59, but that only temporarily clotted the bleeding. The Commodores went zone, and Arkansas got 3-pointers from Macon, Hannahs and Manuale Watkins in the next few possessions, opening up a 56-35 lead before VU took time out at 12:44.

The Commodores (19-15) were playing their third game in three days, which included an overtime win over Florida on Thursday.

It showed, as the first half was an offensive struggle for Vanderbilt. The Commodores hit 25.9 percent of their first-half shots and turned it over nine times, yet trailed just 35-31 at the break thanks to hitting all 13 of their free throws.

Arkansas had first-half offensive success with Hannahs, Barford and Macon combining for 23 points, many of those coming in the paint.

Kornet got the 205th block of his career in the game's first minute, breaking Festus Ezeli's school record.

Riley LaChance (12 points) led VU in scoring, followed by Joe Toye (11), Jeff Roberson (10) and Matthew Fisher-Davis (10).