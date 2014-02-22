Preview: Vanderbilt at Auburn

Vanderbilt is counting on its recent dominance over Auburn to get the Commodores back to .500 in Southeastern Conference play when they travel to face the Tigers on Saturday. Vanderbilt has won nine straight in the series dating to the 2006-07 season. The Tigers have dropped three of their last four, but those defeats include an eight-point loss to No. 16 Kentucky and a 71-66 loss at No. 2 Florida on Wednesday. Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament hopes are slim, but the Commodores are only two games out of third place in the muddled SEC. To make a run, they will need to learn how to close out games on the road, as they are 2-4 away from home in conference play - with all four defeats coming by six points or fewer. The Tigers also have had a tough time closing out close games, as seven of Auburn’s nine losses in SEC play have come by 10 points or fewer.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT VANDERBILT (14-11, 6-7 SEC): It’s remarkable that the Commodores still have a decent shot at finishing above .500 in the SEC given that they’re playing with seven scholarship players. Rod Odom and Kyle Fuller each played the full 40 minutes against Missouri — the fifth time they’ve each have done so in conference play — and point guard Dai-Jon Parker has played the full 40 seven times in league play. Despite the short bench, the Commodores are tough at the defensive end, allowing 65.4 points per game — fourth-fewest in the SEC.

ABOUT AUBURN (12-12, 4-9): The Tigers boast the second-highest scoring duo in the nation in guards Chris Denson (20.6 points) and KT Harrell (19 points), though they fell well short of their average by combining for 29 points against the Gators. Auburn isn’t likely to be able to exploit Vanderbilt’s thin roster, as the Tigers get just 7.5 points per game from their reserves in SEC play. The Tigers are one of the weaker defensive teams in the league, allowing 72 points per game, and they do an especially poor job of defending the perimeter, as opponents hit 37.4 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The Commodores have made a 3-pointer in all 890 games they have played since the inception of the 3-point shot in 1986. They are one of only three teams to do so, along with UNLV and Princeton.

2. The Tigers are 0-9 when trailing at halftime.

3. Vanderbilt is 7-0 when it makes more 3-pointers than its opponent.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 73, Auburn 69