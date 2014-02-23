FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vanderbilt 67, Auburn 59
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
February 23, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vanderbilt 67, Auburn 59

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES run to 9-0 in Para 4)

Vanderbilt 67, Auburn 59: Dai-Jon Parker hit five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 21 points as the visiting Commodores rallied to knock off the Tigers.

Damian Jones scored 14 points and Luke Kornet added 10 points off the bench for Vanderbilt (15-11, 7-7 SEC), which has won 10 straight in the series dating to the 2006-07 season. The Commodores began their rally with their top two scorers — Rod Odom and Kyle Fuller — on the bench in favor of walk-ons Nathan Watkins (seven points) and Carter Josephs (nine assists).

Chris Denson and KT Harrell scored 13 apiece for Auburn (12-13, 4-10), which shot 33.9 percent overall and was 4-for-24 from beyond the arc. Asauhn Dixon-Tatum and Allen Payne each tallied 11 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.

Held scoreless for the first 29 minutes, Odom found his stroke during a pivotal stretch, putting the Commodores ahead 49-48 with his first basket of the game and hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch it to 58-50 with just over eight minutes left. The Tigers clawed back within 58-57 with a little over five minutes remaining, but Fuller converted a three-point play and knocked down a 3-pointer — his only six points of the night — to spark a 9-0 spurt.

The Tigers lead was as large as 16 in the first half after a 9-0 spurt, but Auburn went more than six minutes without a field goal as Vanderbilt closed the gap to 32-25 at halftime. Auburn re-established the double-digit margin early in the second half but Parker’s outside shooting quickly brought the Commodores back as he hit three straight 3-pointers during a 12-0 burst that gave Vanderbilt its first lead at 40-38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt has made a 3-pointer in all 891 games it has played since the inception of the 3-point shot in 1986, one of only three teams to do so. … The Commodores improved to 8-0 this season when making more 3-pointers than the opposition. … Denson and Harrell entered the game averaging a combined 39.6 points, the second-highest scoring duo in the nation.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.