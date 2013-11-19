Preview: Vanderbilt at Butle

Vanderbilt looks to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2007-08 when it pays a visit to Butler on Tuesday. The Commodores escaped Georgia State 86-80 in the season opener before knocking off Lipscomb 80-69 on Friday as coach Kevin Stallings became Vanderbilt’s all-time wins leader, surpassing Roy Skinner, with his 279th win. James Siakam led the Commodores past the Bisons with his first career double-double, recording 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will finish a three-game homestand against Vanderbilt, hoping to improve to 3-0 themselves after season-opening wins over Lamar and Princeton. Kellen Dunham totaled a career-high 26 points for Butler against Princeton, including four 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 21-3 in their last 24 home games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2-0): Rod Odom’s 19.5 points per game leads five Commodores averaging double-digit point totals in the early going. Eric McClellan adds 15.5, while Siakam (12), Damian Jones (11.5) and Kyle Fuller (10.5) are also key contributors. Siakam is 10-of-13 from the field through two games, putting him atop the SEC in shooting percentage at 76.9 percent.

ABOUT BUTLER (2-0): The Bulldogs had to rely on their defense to seal the win against the Tigers, as Princeton inched to within two points in the final minute. Dunham grabbed a key rebound and was fouled with four seconds remaining, sinking one of two free throws to help preserve the victory. Butler ranks last in the Big East, allowing opponents to shoot 44.2 percent from the field, and will need to clamp down against the hot-shooting Commodores.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to visit Hinkle Fieldhouse since Auburn made an appearance in 1974.

2. Dunham has reached double figures in scoring in five of his last six home games.

3. The Commodores lead the SEC in field goal percentage, knocking down 55-of-101 attempts through two games.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 81, Butler 76