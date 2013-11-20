FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Butler 85, Vanderbilt 77 (OT)
#Intel
November 20, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Butler 85, Vanderbilt 77 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor editing.)

Butler 85, Vanderbilt 77 (OT): Khyle Marshall scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting as the host Bulldogs needed overtime to stave off the Commodores.

Kellen Dunham added 16 points for Butler (3-0), which blew a 14-point second half lead before righting the ship in the extra frame. Kameron Woods compiled 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, who similarly edged Princeton, needing a defensive stand after a late Tigers rally on Saturday.

Eric McClellan poured in a career-high 29 points for Vanderbilt (2-1), which committed 19 turnovers and had three players foul out. Damian Jones added 12 points off the bench for the Commodores, who have not started a season 3-0 since 2007-08.

The opening frame was tight, with the Bulldogs leading 29-28 with 2:38 to play before halftime when a pair of 3-pointers from Dunham and another from Jackson Aldridge staked Butler to a 38-30 advantage at the break. The Bulldogs remained in charge through most of the second half, leading 61-47 with 7:22 to play before Vanderbilt stormed back, scoring 23 of the final 32 points in regulation.

In the extra period, Butler jumped out to a 78-71 advantage, led by six points from Marshall, before the Commodores fought back to get within 81-77 with 43 seconds to go. Marshall added another three points down the stretch, totaling nine of Butler’s 15 in overtime to help the Bulldogs escape with the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dunham, who had 10 points by halftime for Butler, has reached double figures in six of his last seven home games. ... Vanderbilt F James Siakam, who entered play leading the SEC in field goal percentage at 10-of-13 for 76.9 percent, had three fouls in a span of 4:29 in the first half and finished with just five points on 1-of-2 shooting before fouling out late. ... The Bulldogs’ inability to finish at the free-throw line, shooting 18-of-31, helped the Commodores chip away at their second-half lead.

