Vanderbilt holds off Chattanooga

Visiting Chattanooga led nearly the entire way, but Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet canned a pair of 3-pointers, the last from the left side with 2.9 seconds left, as the Commodores eked out a 76-74 win at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

Five Mocs, led by small forward Casey Jones (16 points) scored in double figures. But Vanderbilt, led by 18 each from Kornet and guard Matthew Fisher-Davis, hit 26 of 29 free throws.

Vanderbilt pulled within three when guard Riley LaChance hit a pair of free throws, and then he tied the game at 68-68 with a 3-pointer from the left side with 4:02 remaining.

Vanderbilt took its first lead of the second half when Kornet nailed a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, but Chattanooga re-took the lead when Jones canned a short jumper 13 seconds later.

Chattanooga spent much of the evening, and particularly the second half, hitting one short-range shot after another.

But the Mocs also got in foul trouble, and that allowed Vandy to stay in it.

When forward Mackinde London picked up his fourth foul on Fisher-Davis's missed 3 with 7:47 left, he became fourth Chattanooga player with at least three fouls.

When Chattanooga's starting center Justin Tuoyo picked up his fourth with 5:55 left, Kornet buried two foul shots as the Commodores cut the lead to 66-63.

It was a foul-filled first half, with Vanderbilt getting in the one-and-one with 11:36 left.

But the Mocs, who held Vandy to 39.3 percent first-half shooting, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, took a 38-34 edge at the break thanks to 10 points from guard Greg Pryor.

Pryor scored his 1,001st career point with a 3-pointer to open the game, but had just two in the second half.

Vanderbilt's roster shrunk to nine this week, when a pair of seldom-used players announced they were quitting the team. Scholarship guard Camron Justice intends to transfer, and walk-on guard Phillip McGloin quit basketball to focus on his studies.