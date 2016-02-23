Preview: Vanderbilt at Florida

Florida and Vanderbilt, two teams in need of strong finishes to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, face off Tuesday in Gainesville. The SEC rivals meet for the second time this season with the Commodores holding off a late Florida rally for a 60-59 victory in Nashville on Jan. 26.

The Gators are coming off a heartbreaking 73-69 overtime loss at South Carolina in which they rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit but fell short of victory as once again their inconsistent offense proved costly. “We’re a team that goes through offensive droughts at times,” Florida coach Mike White told reporters after the loss in which his team shot 36.9 percent from the field, including 28.1 percent on 3-point attempts. “I wish I could find creative ways to help these guys more, but those empty possessions hurt us down the stretch.” The Commodores bounced back from a costly loss to sub-.500 Mississippi State with a strong 80-67 victory over Georgia on Saturday to keeps their NCAA hopes alive. Most prognosticators have the Commodores on the outside looking in while projecting Florida as in the NCAA field but not by much, making this a crucial game for both teams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT VANDERBILT (16-11,8-6 SEC): The Commodores are not shy about launching 3-pointers - five players have made 21 or more led by sophomore guard Matthew Fisher-Davis with 65 on 46.4 percent shooting - with the team ranking second in the SEC in 3-point percentage (38.0). Sophomore guard Wade Baldwin IV is the leading scorer (14.4) and ranks fourth in the SEC in assists (5.0) while starting backcourt mate Fisher-Davis, also a sophomore, is averaging 9.5 points. Juniors Damian Jones (13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Luke Kornet (9.5, 7.3) give coach Kevin Stallings a pair of 7-footers to anchor the defense (111 combined blocked shots).

ABOUT FLORIDA (17-10, 8-6): Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith (team-leading 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds) is the one player the Gators can consistently count on offensively on a team that ranks 10th in the SEC in shooting percentage (42.0) and 13th in foul shooting percentage (64.5). Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen (11.8 points) be explosive - he scored 11 points in the final 32 seconds in Florida’s earlier loss to Vanderbilt - while point guards Chris Chiozza (7.2 points, 4.3 assists) and Kasey Hill (7.7, 3.1) provide defensive energy but are shooting less than 35 percent from the field.

TIP INS

1. The Commodores are 2-8 in true road games this season while the Gators are 12-2 at home, but lost their last home game to Alabama.

2. Vanderbilt is No. 6 in the nation in field goal defense (38.0 percent) and third in 3-point defense (28.6 percent).

3. Florida is averaging 56.8 points in its last four games against Vanderbilt, but has managed to split those games.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Vanderbilt 62