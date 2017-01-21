Preview: Vanderbilt at Florida

No. 21 Florida aims to rebound from its first SEC loss on Saturday when it hosts a struggling Vanderbilt squad. The Gators won their first five league games and led South Carolina by seven at halftime on Wednesday before falling short in an ugly 57-53 setback.

The Gators missed all 17 of their 3-point attempts, ending their streak of 850 consecutive games with a 3-pointer dating all the way back to 1992. KeVaughn Allen (team-high 13.2 points) scored one point in 18 minutes and has totaled 16 in his last three games. The offensive struggle was unfamiliar territory for a Florida squad that entered having won seven straight while scoring at least 80 points in six of those contests. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has lost four in a row and is dealing with a key disciplinary issue surrounding its top scorer.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-10, 2-4 SEC): Matthew Fisher-Davis (16.3 points) didn't start either half in the team's recent loss to Georgia and finished 4-of-13 - the third time in the last four games he has struggled with his shooting. Coach Bryce Drew said that the disciplinary measure was due to "some actions" from the previous game but added "Again, he's a very good kid. We're confident he'll come back and have good games." Commodores forward Luke Kornet has increased his scoring in four straight games, going from 15 points to 16 to 18 before recording 19 against Georgia while going 12-of-27 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc during that stretch.

ABOUT FLORIDA (14-4, 5-1): The Gators, in addition to their struggles from 3-point range against South Carolina, also shot 15-of-28 from the foul line and committed 16 turnovers. Canyon Barry registered a team-high 13 points and has scored at least that many in seven of his last eight contests. Devin Robinson is shooting around 50 percent for the season but is scuffling to the tune of 33.3 percent over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Commodores G Riley LaChance was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc versus Georgia and is connecting on a blistering 55.9 percent of his 68 3-point attempts this season.

2. Vanderbilt won both meetings last season.

3. Florida PG Kasey Hill has recorded multiple turnovers in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 66